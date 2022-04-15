ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Remittances holding up

BR Research 15 Apr, 2022

Remittances for March 2022 touched the highest ever monthly level of $2.8 billion. This is an increase of over 28 percent month-on-month as the monthly inflows continued to remain above $2 billion mark. Rise in remittances particularly in March is a breath of fresh air as the current account has been under pressure due to massive oil price increase.

While remittances in March 2022 grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year, month-on-month growth in the foreign inflows was largely attributable to e seasonal uptick. Remittances from overseas Pakistanis ahead of as well as during the Holy month of Ramzan are always higher as money is sent home for donation, charity, Zakat, Eid festivities, etc. This increase in monthly inflows is always experienced a month before Ramazan and also during Ramazan, which is usually followed by a slowdown in the following month.

Overall, remittances in 9MFY22 have also touched record levels of $22.95 billion, with a growth of 7.1 percent higher than the same period last year. Contributions from the countries remain tilted toward Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and USA. However, growth is particularly seen in inflows from USA and the UK at 21 and 10 percent respectively. On the other hand, growth in inflows from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE for 9MFY22 stood at 1.24 and -5.2 percent, respectively.

Overall the remittances remain resilient in that they remain above the psychological threshold of $2 billion every month for almost two years now. It is anticipated that the inflows will cross $30 billion mark at the end of FY22. However, when compared to FY21, the growth in FY22 has definitely slowed down. Though the remittances have been growing phenomenally over the last two years primarily since the beginning of the global pandemic due to the (previous) government’s incentives to formalize the payment channels as well as the global and country dynamics in terms of travel restrictions, money transfer, FATF efforts, layoffs and lockdowns, currency depreciation, there are also expectations of a slowdown as travelling is opening up and restrictions easing.

The real picture will be evident after Ramazan where political uncertainly in recent times could also affect some foreign currency coming in.

Remittances Overseas Pakistanis current account oil price Foreign inflows

Comments

1000 characters

Remittances holding up

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

PTI chief seeks lifetime ban on ‘defectors’

Foreign power: DG ISPR ‘confirms’ interference, claims Fawad

Govt entities: FBR to take policy decision on FTNs

Guddu 747MW GT-14 incident: GHCL’s CEO makes accusation against Power Division

Appointment of Nepra chief: LHC seeks original record

Read more stories