PTI MNAs have already resigned, Imran tells ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying no member of his party should be nominated to any committee as the party lawmakers had already tendered their resignations from National Assembly on April 11.

“In the wake of foreign intervention into internal affairs of Pakistan and the events and circumstances related thereto, PTI decided not to be the part of the ultra-constitutional exercise of regime change and formation of an imported government,” he wrote in the letter.

Imran Khan pointed out that there was no representative of the PTI in the National Assembly, while defectors had already been proceeded against under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

“I hereby withdraw all names given in the list to this commission in priority on women, as well as, minority seats. I; therefore, declare that PTI will not be a party to any proceedings, steps or action taken on its behalf on any forum and will out-rightly reject any/ all efforts to use the name of PTI.”

The PPP and the PML-N had on Wednesday accused Suri of pressuring the NA Secretariat into sending resignations of the PTI MNAs to the election commission without meeting constitutional obligations.

The two parties — now in government — claimed that Suri had committed a violation of the Constitution by approving the resignations without listening to them in person.

Ayaz Sadiq had pointed out that the PTI was repeating the 2014 episode when its MNAs had resigned but were not ready to appear before him (the then NA speaker) for confirmation of their resignations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022