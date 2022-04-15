PARTLY FACETIOUS: Money without a rise in productivity is not good

“So The Khan’s diplomacy is to accuse America of a regime change through cash disbursements.”

“Ha ha.”

“It’s not funny.”

“Cash disbursement indeed! That’s like Benazir Income Support Programme whereas The Khan was referring to….to shall we say money earned through improving the ease of doing business index which he fully supported while in government which accounts for the three amnesty schemes and…”

“That reminds me, if the money is brought into the country then wouldn’t that be good, I mean…”

“Money without a rise in productivity is not good – it’s inflationary.”

“Hmm, anyway The Khan’s diplomacy is also to lament the Islamic countries joining hands to fight Islamophobia which I hear angered some powerful Arab countries and…”

“Yeah, yeah, but you have to see it in perspective. Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomacy so far has been family oriented — he has reportedly issued instructions to issue a diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif, a convict, who…”

“Ha ha, that another thing PML-N and PTI have in common: the PML-N is angry at the judiciary due to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s conviction, by the way Maryam Nawaz patted her Uncle on the head in a tweet saying well done (shabaash) now which animal do we pet on the head?!”

“I reckon she will play a key role in ensuring that the party is sent packing soon anyway The Khan is also angry at the judiciary for opening the courts after midnight and…”

“I am also very concerned that Shehbaz Sharif will allow Dar to do another Dar — be declared innocent for possessing income well beyond means by manipulating the prosecution branch or the judiciary like he did in the case of the 46 page affidavit in which he detailed how he money laundered for the Sharifs…”

“I heard Dar say he will bring the rupee down to 160 — if The Khan launched a suicide attack on the economy through his 28 February relief package Dar will launch another suicide attack by overvaluing the rupee grossly like he did in the past…”

“Well, as The Khan says today is not the 1970s and I would say it is not 2013-17 either – the current Fund team is in no mood to accept Dar’s flawed policies and…”

“Right and one can only hope for non-interference by the elder Sharif and his clan cause otherwise Shehbaz Sharif’s rein may be even shorter than is generally being argued.”

“Well, then Nawaz Sharif has to give space to his brother and…”

“You give space to no one in politics — not a daughter, not a samdhi, hell not even a healthy rat.”

“Healthy rat?”

“Well, one not suffering from rabies which is highly contagious you know — a rat that must be hunted…”

“As I said before you don’t hunt rats you trap them or poison them.”

“The Khan said…”

“OK, so you shouldn’t instead of don’t hunt rats.”

