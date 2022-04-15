123 fresh Covid-19 cases emerge across country

ISLAMABAD: With the detection of 123 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours in Pakistan, the national coronavirus tally has reached 1,526,952 since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

Coronavirus data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) here on Thursday reveals that in the past 24 hours, Pakistan has reported no Covid-19 death. The Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.49 percent. The nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,362 on Thursday.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of coronavirus deaths, wherein, so far, a total 13,559 deaths have been recorded followed by Sindh with 8,097 deaths and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 6,322 deaths. Till now, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reported a total 1,023 Covid-19 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 792 deaths, Balochistan 378 deaths, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 191 deaths.

Sindh with 576,469 confirmed coronavirus cases is worst-hit province in terms of Covid-19 cases followed by Punjab with 505,528 cases, KPK with 219,308 cases, ICT with 135,141 cases, AJK with 43,303 cases, Balochistan with 35,481 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 11,722 cases.

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,830,633 coronavirus tests and 24,792 in the last 24 hours.

According to health authorities, 1,487,144 patients have recovered in the country, whereas, 259 patients are in critical condition and being treated at various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities across the country.

So far, 133,700,569 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 52,317 in last 24 hours. At least 120,246,974 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 114,127 have received their second dose in the last 24 hours. The number of total administered doses has reached 243,800,641 with 182,469 in the last 24 hours.

