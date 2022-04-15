‘Harassment of PTI workers’ IHC summons senior FIA official

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the director of Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear before the court today (Friday) regarding harassment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and workers.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday heard the petition of Ali Nawaz Awan, PTI ex-MNA and president of party’s Islamabad chapter.

The PTI has invoked the jurisdiction of the Court under Article 199 of the Constitution and cited federation through Secretary Interior, IGP Islamabad, IGP Punjab, DG FIA, and Director Cyber Crime Wing as respondents.

He contended that the PTI introduced the youth of Pakistan with the ideology of Pakistan, Islam and also awakened the sense of ‘khudi’ among the people. The PTI is a pioneer in bringing social media, besides the conventional methods, as a vital tool to educate the youth with regard to politics by educating them with the rule of law, Constitution.

The petitioner said with the change of regime, its party has been targeted by the respondents on the behest of their political opponents. Therefore, an onslaught has been unleashed upon the party workers, especially the social media users, who openly support the PTI.

Many PTI social media activists including Dr Arslan Khalid, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Waqas, Salar Sultanzai, Wasif Kazmi, and others have been harassed on the behest of the ruling party, while the officials of the respondents have threatened them of dire consequences.

The counsel has, inter alia, contended that political workers and activists associated with the petitioner political party are being illegally harassed by the officials of the FIA. He has asserted that the powers vested under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 are being abused.

The counsel has referred to the case of one of the party’s activists, Dr Arsalan Khalid, to demonstrate the extent of alleged political victimization. The Court has been informed that the latter’s residence was raided and he was kept in illegal detention.

The director general, Federal Investigation is directed to ensure that its officers do not violate the SOPs that had been submitted before the Court and that workers and activists of the petitioner party are not illegally harassed.

The office is directed to issue notices to the respondents for filing of the report and para-wise comments. The office is directed to inform the respondents telephonically and send a copy of this order to the director general of the FIA through special messenger for compliance.

