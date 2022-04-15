Imran Khan true national leader

There is little or doubt that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) power show on Wednesday at Peshawar was highly impressive. In other words, it was a mammoth show of support for former prime minister Imran Khan. Not only was it well-organised, it was also very well attended by people, including women and children. It was unbelievable that a prime minister who was ousted through a vote of no-confidence against him a few days ago would be attracting such a huge crowd.

He is expected attract even a bigger crowd to his rally that his party has planned to organise in Karachi, the country’s largest city and economic hub, tomorrow. People from all walks of life and ethnic and religious communities, in my view, will be attending his rally to express their support to him. There is no doubt that Imran Khan commands the respect of majority of country’s population. He’s a true national leader. He appears to have fully learnt the ropes insofar as politics is concerned. I wish him sound health and happiness.

Mehwish Ghilzai (Peshawar)

