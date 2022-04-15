ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 15 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 158,408 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,991 tonnes of import cargo and 72,417 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 85,991 comprised of 47,161 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,349 tonnes of DAP, 110 tonnes of Tyre Scrape and 35,371 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 72,417 tonnes comprised of 65,368 tonnes of containerized cargo, 60 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,239 tonnes of Corn and 4,750 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 7442 containers comprising of 3382containers import and 4060 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 706 of 20’s and 1327 of 40’s loaded while 08 of 20’s and 07 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1280 of 20’s and 1170 of 40’s loaded containers while 32 of 20’s and 204 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 05 ships namely, Arman 10, Chem Venus, Xin Hong Kong, Teera Bhum and FMT Efes have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 04 ships namely, Northern Dexterity, Nagoya Express, Al Shaffiah and Bw Thames have sailed out from Karachi Port arrived at the port.

About 07 ships namely, X-press Bardsey, Gulf Pearl, MT Karachi, Hyundai Privilege, EV Anthia, Ap Drzic and Yasa Aysen were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Al Gharrafa and MSC Denisse left the Port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Seago Istanbul and HS Winning are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 184,884tonnes, comprising 146,492 tonnes imports cargo and 38,392 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,219 Containers (338 TEUs Imports and 1,831 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Despina, Pacific Dream, Maersk Kensington and MSC Malin& two more ships, MSC Rita and TeeraBhum Carrying Soyabean, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday, 12th April-2022.

