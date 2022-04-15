TSX futures edge lower

TORONTO: Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Thursday, pressured by lower bullion and crude prices, as investors awaited a batch of economic data due later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:04 a.m. ET.

Gold fell, but the yellow metal was still on track for a weekly gain buoyed by safe-haven demand amid the Ukraine crisis and mounting price pressures.

Oil prices slipped over 1% in thin trade ahead of a public holiday, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in US oil stocks against tightening global supply.

Data on Canadian wholesale trade and factory sales for February is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% higher at 21,838.02 on Wednesday.

Dow e-minis were up 81 points, or 0.23%, at 7:04 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.25 points, or 0.11%.