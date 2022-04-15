KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== (KELSC5) K-Electric - - - - - 22.04.2022 to Limited 29.04.2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami - - - - - 29.04.2022 to Pakistan Limited 30.04.2022 ===============================================================================================================

