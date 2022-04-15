Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
15 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
(KELSC5) K-Electric - - - - - 22.04.2022 to
Limited 29.04.2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami - - - - - 29.04.2022 to
Pakistan Limited 30.04.2022
===============================================================================================================
