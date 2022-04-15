Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
15 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 14, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32729 0.32800 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.55414 0.45143 0.55414 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.04429 0.98643 1.04429 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.55157 1.50171 1.56414 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.25143 2.24343 2.30771 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
