Tokyo shares open higher after Wall Street gains

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher on Thursday following Wall Street gains as investors cheered falls in US yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index firmed 0.34 percent, or 92.29 points, to 26,935.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.37 percent, or 7.03 points, to 1,894.84.

The dollar stood at 125.34 yen, off from 125.59 yen seen overnight in New York. On Wednesday, the Japanese currency fell to a 20-year low at around 126.30 yen to the dollar.

An easing of US yields and positive corporate earnings in the United States brightened global markets, with the Nasdaq surging two percent and the Dow ending one percent higher.

“The bigger market-moving news… has been the fallback in US Treasury yields,” said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

Edward Moya of OANDA said investors were cheered by a positive first batch of US earnings: “Earnings season is here and so far the takeaway is that the short-term outlook for the economy is pretty good and that the consumer is handling widespread price increases.”

The Tokyo market “is expected to stay solid,” with tech shares attracting buyers, Okasan Online Securities said.

But investors may take a “wait-and-see stance” later as they shift focus to the European Central Bank policy decision Thursday, and the release of US retail sales data, the brokerage added.

Beyond the immediate term, the global market’s focus remains the prospect of US rate hikes as uncertainty is fuelled by the war in Ukraine and inflation.

“Fed rate-hike expectations will be tested in the coming months,” Moya of OANDA wrote, “and many traders are concerned that geopolitical and inflation risks will force them to be less aggressive with monetary tightening later this year.”

Among major Tokyo shares, Fast Retailing added 0.84 percent to 58,790 yen. The Uniqlo operator will report its quarterly earnings later on Thursday.

Nintendo edged up 0.11 percent to 64,610 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc surged 1.24 percent to 20,875 yen.

SoftBank Group jumped 2.00 percent to 5,704 yen. Tokyo Electron firmed 2.15 percent to 56,890 yen.

Toyota dropped 0.71 percent to 2,104.5. Sony Group fell 0.17 percent to 11,480 yen.