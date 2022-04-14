ANL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
AVN 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.03%)
BOP 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FFL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
FNEL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.05%)
GGGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
GGL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
GTECH 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.63%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.63%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.46%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PACE 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PTC 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
TPLP 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TREET 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
TRG 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.89%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -10.9 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,548 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,086 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,731 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 14 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed adjustment through credit notes against sales tax returns from unregistered buyers.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations, here on Wednesday.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the automated system is not allowing adjustment through credit notes against sales return through un-registered buyers due to reported lapses. In order to facilitate the genuine taxpayers, it is decided that adjustment through credit notes against sales tax returns from unregistered buyers may be allowed in automated system to the taxpayers registered as manufacturers-cum-retailers and retailers up to a maximum limit of 10 percent of the total un-registered sales declared during the month.

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

The facility has been enabled subject to the condition that no negative sales values shall be allowed through the automated system, the FBR added.

The FBR has further clarified that the issue of credit notes has been resolved. Therefore, all sales tax registered persons, especially importers and retailers are encouraged to file their pending sales tax returns if any, without further loss of time. The country’s premier revenue collection organisation has also reiterated that it strongly believes in taxpayers’ facilitation.

The FBR has already taken a number of innovative measures both at policy and operational levels to ensure ease of doing business and thus, promote a culture of tax compliance in the country, the FBR’s clarification added.

FBR sales tax returns credit notes Unregistered buyers

