ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
AVN 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.03%)
BOP 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FFL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
FNEL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
GGGL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
GTECH 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.92%)
HUMNL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.46%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PTC 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
TELE 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
TPL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TPLP 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TREET 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
TRG 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
WAVES 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.89%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 17,552 Decreased By -54.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 46,087 Decreased By -78.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,732 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Election for NA speaker on April 16th

  • Nominations for the post of speaker may be submitted to the secretary National Assembly by 12 noon on April 15
Naveed Butt Updated 14 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Secretariat, Wednesday, issued schedule for the election to the vacant post of the National Assembly speaker.

In this regard, the Secretariat of the National Assembly has written letters to all the members of the National Assembly.

According to the letter, the National Assembly speaker will be elected during the sitting of the National Assembly on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Nominations for the post of speaker may be submitted to the secretary National Assembly by 12 noon on April 15.

The nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislative Branch of the National Assembly.

The election of the new speaker of the National Assembly shall be conducted under Rule 9 of the Rules of Procedure, 2007. The office of the speaker is vacant due to the resignation of former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

