Election for NA speaker on April 16th

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Secretariat, Wednesday, issued schedule for the election to the vacant post of the National Assembly speaker.

In this regard, the Secretariat of the National Assembly has written letters to all the members of the National Assembly.

According to the letter, the National Assembly speaker will be elected during the sitting of the National Assembly on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Nominations for the post of speaker may be submitted to the secretary National Assembly by 12 noon on April 15.

The nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislative Branch of the National Assembly.

The election of the new speaker of the National Assembly shall be conducted under Rule 9 of the Rules of Procedure, 2007. The office of the speaker is vacant due to the resignation of former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

