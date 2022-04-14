ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
Pakistan

Maryam praises PM

Recorder Report 14 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has showered praise on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for wasting no time and keeping working even during his brief flight to Karachi.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said, “This is how it is done when the country is in pain and anxiety. Not a single moment is wasted because this time is the trust of the nation! Well done Shehbaz Sharif.”

It may be added that the PM had held meeting of economic experts, to discuss the current financial challenges faced by the country.

The PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah said that his party will develop consensus with political parties for conducting next general elections in the country.

“The PML-N will take decisions regarding elections after consultation with coalition partners,” he said. About formation of new cabinet, he said the Prime Minister is talking with allied parties for constituting the Cabinet. “We will take the decisions regarding elections after the consultation of coalition partners,” he said, adding: “Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible for conducting next elections in a fair, free and transparent manner.”

On the other hand, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz, who is candidate for the slot of Chief Minister Punjab, said, if Allah wills, the game is complete.

It may be noted that Hamza Shehbaz is competing against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Leader Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab and election is scheduled to be held on April 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

