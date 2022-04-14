Lesco earns ire of consumers for unannounced load-shedding in Ramazan

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has earned ire of the general consumers for carrying out unannounced and unscheduled load-shedding during Ramazan.

The Lesco consumers are critical to the tall claims made by it at the outset of the holy month, saying that fake claims has hit the goodwill of the company and they are no more ready to trust on such claims in future.

It may be noted that Lesco had claimed of energized 50 new feeders to overcome the issues like low voltage and tripping during the month of Ramazan besides repairing 2307 kilometer long transmission line at 132 kV system.

Also, felling of trees, replacement of transformers and 11 kV lighting arresters, battery banks, faulty disk isolators, relays, jumpers, repairing of conductors and replacement, washing of disk isolators, installation of import/export meters on transmission lines, replacement of incoming and outgoing panels, identification of faults on transmission lines and transformers and cleanliness of control panels in control room are a few more steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

However, the recent increase in load shedding has shattered the confidence of consumers in the company badly. Already, the power crisis had intensified and the overall electricity shortfall had reached 5000 megawatts due to a fault in the nuclear power plants. The unannounced load shedding had begun across the country as the electricity shortfall had reached 5000 MW.

However, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Ch Muhammad Amin has said the company was ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the prime users of textile industry besides domestic consumers during Sehr and Iftar.

He said power supply to consumers throughout the region, including the city of Lahore, is being ensured on priority. He said the company staff is on high alert since the start of the holy month of Ramazan and all the complaints of consumers are being addressed on top priority. The CEO said the company system was fully operational and every possible relief is being provided to all domestic consumers by and large.

