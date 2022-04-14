Country to witness significantly less than normal rains in April, May

KARACHI: Significantly below normal rains are expected in Pakistan during April and May this year but slightly higher in June, the Met Office has forecast.

Sindh and parts of upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa are likely to see low rains from April to June, according to the Met Office weather outlook for April to June.

“Overall, a tendency for below normal precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country during forecast season (April to June) with significantly below in April and May while normal to slightly above normal during the month of June”, it said.

Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab and major parts of Balochistan may receive normal to slightly below normal rains during the period.

Daytime temperature is likely to remain above normal all over the country in these three months as dry and hot weather is expected to speed up pollination during early April.

The dry period may also increase water demand of standing Rabi crops like wheat, sugarcane etc, but likely help the harvesting process during the period end.

Water stress is expected in the major reservoirs for the forthcoming season due to s below normal snowfall during winter months and low rainfall during the current season.

“Currently, La-Nina condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during April–June 2022, which gradually decreases, while the IOD condition is expected to remain in neutral state during the start of the season but gradually shifting to negative phase towards the end of the forecast period”, the Met Office said.

In the next 24 hours: partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

However, a light rain and thunderstorm with dust raising gusty winds are likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper, central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, as temperature scorched Sibbi with 46 degrees Celsius, Noor Pur Thal and D I Khan 44, each.

However rain, wind, thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

Kalam recieved 22 mm of rainfall, Balakot 10 mm, Pattan 9 mm, Astor 8 mm, Peshawar Airport, Muzaffarabad Airport, Bagrote and Murree 7 mm, each.

“Westerly wave is present over upper, central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday”, the Met said.

