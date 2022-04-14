‘TTP terrorist’ involved in attacks on armed forces arrested

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Wednesday arrested a suspected terrorist of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for his alleged involvement in various incidents, including attacks on armed forces and other terrorist activities. According to a spokesman for district South Police, a team of Gizri Police Station in a joint operation with an intelligence agency arrested Sher Daraz alias Sher Khan. During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed his involvement in attacks on military and other forces.Police also recovered a hand grenade and a 30 bore pistol along with rounds from the possession of arrested terrorist. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.