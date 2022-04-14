KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 13, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
602,035,770 329,150,039 14,316,519,818 7,331,632,865
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,265,227,594 (1,089,476,485) 175,751,109
Local Individuals 11,643,950,098 (11,316,156,187) 327,793,910
Local Corporates 4,689,249,127 (5,192,798,228) (503,549,099)
