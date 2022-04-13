ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi for day-long visit

  • He will be briefed about problems of Sindh, especially Karachi
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit, his first trip since he was sworn in as the 23rd PM of Pakistan on April 11, Aaj News reported.

The newly-elected PM was accompanied by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasis and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as well as other leaders from the allied parties.

Immediately after his arrival, the PM along with the other leaders paid their respect at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

Emergency basis: PM Shehbaz seeks proposals on economy from experts

The PM is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and chair a consultative meeting regarding Karachi's development projects.

He is expected to be be briefed about the problems of Sindh, Karachi in particular. Sharif is also expected to visit Bahadurabad to meet the leadership of MQM-P.

In an earlier address to the National Assembly, Sharif had revealed his government’s plans which include increasing the minimum wage and pensions from April 1, 2022, and “urging” the business community to give a 10 percent increase to employees with salaries of up to Rs100,000.

He said Pakistanis have been suffering due to high inflation and unemployment and that during the last government's tenure six million people became unemployed and 20 million were pushed below the poverty line.

“Thanks Allah Almighty for saving Pakistan… and good has prevailed over evil,” he said after taking the floor as the prime minister elect, adding that it is for the first time in Pakistan’s history that a no-confidence motion against a prime minister had been passed.

Pakistan Karachi Shehbaz Sharif

