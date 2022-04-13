ANL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
ASC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.75%)
BOP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
FNEL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
GGL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.7%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 36.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.27%)
PACE 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.84%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
SNGP 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.42%)
TELE 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5%)
TPLP 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.56%)
TREET 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
TRG 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.1%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.45%)
YOUW 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By 18.8 (0.4%)
BR30 18,022 Increased By 153.6 (0.86%)
KSE100 46,541 Increased By 133.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,893 Increased By 78.5 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Oil prices rise on tight supply outlook as Russia spurns peace talks

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, the world’s second-biggest oil exporter, will tighten supply after Moscow said peace talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end.

Brent crude futures rose 59 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.23 a barrel at 0053 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 60 cents, or 0.6%, to $101.20 a barrel. Both contracts surged more than 6% in the previous session.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed Ukraine for derailing peace talks, and said Moscow would not let up on what it calls a “special operation” to disarm its western neighbour.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are ‘at a dead end’, while suggesting the seven-week offensive is going to plan. This raises the spectre of continued risk of supply disruptions in the oil market,” ANZ oil analysts said in a note.

The latest data showed Russian oil and gas condensate production dropped below 10 million bpd on Monday, its lowest level since July 2020, as sanctions imposed by many countries after Russia invaded Ukraine and logistical constraints hamper trade, people familiar with the data said on Tuesday.

Oil rises on Russian oil production constraints

Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said late on Tuesday the country was prepared to sell oil and oil products to “friendly countries in any price range”, adding that Moscow was focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function, Interfax news agency said.

Meanwhile, emerging reports of partial easing of some of China’s tight COVID-19 lockdowns have helped stoke bullish sentiment among some market players this week.

At the same, U.S. fuel demand appeared to be strong, as industry data showed gasoline stocks fell by 5.1 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 5 million barrels, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

The declines were much bigger than analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

