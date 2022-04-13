ANL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASC 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.75%)
BOP 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
FNEL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
GGL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.26%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.63%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
PTC 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
SNGP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.18%)
TELE 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TPL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.85%)
TPLP 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.56%)
TREET 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 89.54 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.88%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
WAVES 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.93%)
YOUW 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 17.8 (0.38%)
BR30 18,012 Increased By 143.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,544 Increased By 136.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,897 Increased By 83 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign

Nuzhat Nazar Updated 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference Tuesday took notice of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the military and the society.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the meeting, with corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army in attendance at the GHQ, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The six hours long meeting was briefed on the “professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats”.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief “expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges”.

Army huddle takes serious note of India's missile launch into Pakistan

The meeting also paid tribute to the sacrifices of officers and men for the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

“The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing emphasised that the national security of the country is “sacrosanct”.

“Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard [them] and always will, without any compromise. The forum expressed complete confidence in leadership’s well-considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost,” said the ISPR.

“Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances,” the army chief had said while concluding the conference. Formation Commanders expressed complete confidence in leadership’s well-considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost. The military has been criticised especially in the wake of former prime minister Imran Khan’s ouster through a successful vote of no-confidence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa ISPR 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference

Comments

1000 characters

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign

Govt change peaceful, but raises near-term policy uncertainty: Fitch

MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

Failure to buy LNG from spot market: Gas crisis set to simmer in summer

PM abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices

Suri claims ‘threat letter’ received by SC

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

$30bn financing needs in FY23: Miftah underscores need for ‘restarting’ IMF programme

Govt’s policy directive: Jazz signs renewed licence with PTA

N-power plants set up by China face financial problems

Read more stories