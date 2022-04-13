Govt’s policy directive: Jazz signs renewed licence with PTA

ISLAMABAD: In pursuance of the policy directive issued by Federal Government, Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) has signed renewed license with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The license is renewed for a fee of USD 486.2 million for 15 years, out of which 50 percent of the amount, ie, Rs44.54 billion (equivalent to USD 243.1 million) has been deposited by Jazz and the remaining amount will be paid in 5 equal annual installments along with applicable markup.

PTA renews Jazz licence

Renewed license has enhanced terms and conditions for coverage and quality of service. The license renewal ceremony, held at the PTA today, was attended by Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput; Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired); Member Compliance and Enforcement (PTA), Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar, and senior management of the PMCL (Jazz), the PTA, the MOIT and the FAB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022