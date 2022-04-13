PTI to challenge workers’ harassment, says Umar

ISLAMABAD: Perturbed over the crackdown on party’s social media activists allegedly on the orders of the new government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar said on Tuesday a draft has been prepared which will be filed with different high courts today (Wednesday) to take note of “our workers’ harassments.”

The development comes after recent reports that online activists associated with the PTI’s social media wing were allegedly being harassed in wake of party chairman Imran Khan’s ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence motion.

Azhar Mashwani, the former focal person for digital media in Punjab, claimed a day ago that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was harassing PTI social media volunteers across the country.

He had called on the party leadership to take the matter to the courts, adding “we are being harassed by the FIA and the police and we are waiting the response of our leadership”.

The PTI-affiliated Insaf Lawyers Wing also called on party chairman Imran Khan in a meeting on Tuesday, in which, a deep concern was expressed over the alleged incidents of the PTI workers particularly, social media workers being harassed by the police and the FIA.

The home of Dr Arslan Khalid, Khan’s focal person on digital media, was allegedly raided in Lahore by 11 unidentified men in the wee hours of Sunday.

PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill had said that the raid was anticipated and so Dr Khalid was sent somewhere else.

The purported raid had drawn concerned reactions from senior PTI leadership.

The military has come under criticism this week on social media forums, and Twitter trends against the armed forces and its leadership have seen intense activity. Slogans critical of the army were also chanted during country-wide protests staged on Sunday in support of Khan.

