Westerly wave crosses country at relatively higher altitude

LAHORE: The ongoing dry spell is likely to be affected by a slight impact of westerly wave which is crossing the country at a relatively higher altitude at present.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials are expecting light rain in the upper parts of the country, including Islamabad, on Wednesday (today). The city of Lahore is also expected to get a minor rain spell, subject to the passage of the westerly wave at a desired level, they added.

However, the maximum temperature is likely to drop to 36 degree Celsius from the existing 42C while the minimum one would also drop to 22C from the present 25C for at least next 72 hours. It would bring a sigh of relief for the citizens amidst the holy month of Ramazan.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the present spell of westerly wave is entering the country at a very high altitude, which is very light on the one hand and brining moisture on the other.

According to him, the temperature levels are already higher than the normal level at present. Normally, he said, the maximum temperature is recorded at 34C in these days against the prevent level of 42C. It means that the temperature is eight to nine degree Celsius above than the normal level, recorded in the preceding year.

He said harvesting of wheat crop in major parts of the country has resulted into dryness of weather in general. The upcoming moisture due to the present spell of westerly wave would bring more sweating but it would also increase uneasiness of weather, he feared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022