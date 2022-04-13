Slash current expenditure, please

It is quite likely that the new government under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N’s) leadership will make some serious efforts aimed at taking the country out of the woods. That the country’s economy is terribly in a bad shape is a fact. That the state of economy that PTI government has bequeathed to the present government is characterized by great disorder and confusion is also a grim reality.

Although there can be no quick fixes, administration can slash current expenditure in a meaningful manner and as early as possible. One of the wrongs committed by the PTI government was woeful expansion in the size of current expenditure. Moreover, efforts must be made to expand exports in order to reduce the widening trade deficit while imports must be rationalized carefully so as to ensure that the objective of higher economic growth does not become elusive. It is, however, needless to say that PTI government’s incompetence left the economy in a shambles.

An economist (Lahore)

