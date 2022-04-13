ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
Coronavirus
Shell Pakistan announces winners of two SUVs

Press Release 13 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan announced the two grand winners of SUVs under its recent promotion for Shell Helix customers. The winners, Qurban Ali and Shafiullah Sheikh were presented SUVs at a ceremony held at Shell House. Customers who treat their cars with 3 and 4 liter packs of Shell Helix HX-6, HX-7 and Helix “Ultra” variants, at high street and selected retail stations, were offered an opportunity to win 2 SUVs and multiple fabulous prizes such as Bluetooth speaker, alloy rims and others through the promotion. Shell Lubricants brings world-class technological insights to its products, offering you the best formulations for your vehicle. Shell Helix Fully Synthetic Motor Oils are made from natural gas and designed for ultimate engine performance.

Qurban Ali from Peshawar expressed his delight at winning his aspired automobile saying: “At the moment, I am in disbelief and surprise at my big win. Shell Helix has always kept my car running like a new machine. I am extremely grateful to Shell for this overwhelming gesture”.

The overjoyed winner Shafiullah Sheikh from Karachi expressed, “Shell Pakistan has made my dream come true. My family cannot wait to have my SUV home. I have been a regular customer of Shell Helix which has always added tremendous value and quality to my drive. I would recommend others to give it a try, after which I assure you there will be no switching back”.

Zubair Shaikh, General Manager Lubricants at Shell Pakistan stated, “At Shell, our customers are our priority. We are happy to go the extra mile to reward our customers and have been designing promotions so that they win big. It is overwhelming to see their excitement. My heartiest congratulations to Qurban Ali and Shafiullah Sheikh on their brand-new SUVs”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

