Anti-army and anti-judiciary campaigns: FIA launches countrywide crackdown

Recorder Report 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing has launched a countrywide crackdown against all those people who have been involved in running anti-army and anti-judiciary campaigns/trends on the social media.

Sources said that the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) have so far arrested four accused involved in the anti-army and judiciary campaign. The Cyber Crime wing handed over these four accused to the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) of the agency, they said.

They said that CCW have shortlisted 50 web pages. Some pages also operating from India, they said.

Sources said that the CCW has continued raids against social media activists but they were in a fix as to under what sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) such cases should be registered after the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declaring Section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law “null and void”. Over 7,000 cases and enquiries registered under Section 20 of the PECA had already been closed by the FIA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

