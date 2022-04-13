ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 12, 2022)....
13 Apr, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 12, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.32586   0.32757   0.33171   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.52457   0.42857   0.52457   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       1.02143   0.96900   1.02143   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       1.55343   1.49271   1.55343   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        2.28043   2.20143   2.28043   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

