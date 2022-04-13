Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 12, 2022)....
13 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 12, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32586 0.32757 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.52457 0.42857 0.52457 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.02143 0.96900 1.02143 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.55343 1.49271 1.55343 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.28043 2.20143 2.28043 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments