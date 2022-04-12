ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)
Nasdaq futures jump after March CPI data

Reuters 12 Apr, 2022

Nasdaq futures surged nearly 2% on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates, taking pressure off megacap technology stocks that were hammered by expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

The Labor Department’s report showed consumer prices shot up to 8.5% in the 12 months through March, slightly higher than the estimated 8.4%, although the so-called core CPI fell short of estimates at 6.5%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.71% after touching 2.83% earlier in the day, a level last seen in late 2018.

US natural gas on track for 13-year high on output cut, cold forecast

“You’re seeing futures are up because everyone came into this report expecting inflation would be a lot higher than anticipated. And what we’re actually seeing is that core CPI came in slightly lower than expected,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.

“This is a very positive report for stocks and particularly for tech stocks, the long-duration equities which have been left for dead as the 10-year yield spiked.”

Megacap growth stocks such as Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp rose between 1.3% and 2.7% in premarket trading.

Surging Treasury yields triggered a rout in growth stocks in recent weeks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq now down 14.3% so far this year.

Money markets see a 93.5% likelihood of a 50 basis point rate hike at the central bank’s meeting next month, largely unchanged from before the data.

At 09:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 186 points, or 0.54%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 44.75 points, or 1.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 247 points, or 1.76%.

Cisco Systems Inc fell 2.3% after Citigroup cut its rating on the company’s shares to “sell”, while CrowdStrike Holdings Inc gained 5.7% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the rating for the cybersecurity company.

Beyond Meat Inc jumped 5.1% after it expanded its meatless chicken distribution to 8,000 new retail locations.

