Appointment of PC chairman: terms, conditions approved

ISLAMABAD: The previous government had approved terms and conditions of appointment of chairman of the Privatisation Commission.

Sources told Business Recorder on Monday that a federal cabinet meeting held last month approved tenure of Saleem Ahmad, chairman Privatisation Commission fixed as three years from the date of joining of office.

The summary to the cabinet revealed that the Privatisation Commission was established as a body corporate under the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000 (the Ordinance), promulgated in September 2000.

Saleem Ahmad has been appointed as chairman, Privatisation Commission vide Establishment Division’s notification no 1/142/2008-E-6, dated January 19, 2022 after due approval of the Cabinet vide case no 1156/39/2021 dated November 30, 2021.

Pursuant to this, Saleem Ahmad assumed the charge of the post of chairman, Privatisation Commission w.e.f. February 13, 2022.

Further, the chairman, Privatisation Commission has been granted the status of Minister of State, w.e.f. February 28, 2022, vide Cabinet Division’s notification.

However, his tenure of appointment under Section 7(5) of the Ordinance is yet to be determined.

Therefore, it was proposed that the tenure of chairman Privatisation Commission may be fixed as three years from the date of joining of office.

The Establishment Division had endorsed the aforesaid proposal.

