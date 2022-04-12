Red Zone remains sealed

ISLAMABAD: Amid high political temperature, the federal capital administration is unsure about removing the barriers at Red Zone entry points. Strict security measures would remain in place in the federal capital, while the Red Zone may remain sealed for some more days to come.

This was stated by senior officials at the Islamabad capital administration, while talking to Business Recorder on Monday.

The security of the federal capital was put on high alert before the two-day meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers on 22-23 March 2022 which was later extended after the no-confidence motion submitted by the combined opposition against Imran Khan.

Authorities have tightened security in the federal capital, raising it to red level, and sealed the Red Zone ahead of voting in the National Assembly on Monday for the election of new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In view of the delicate situation, police and Frontier Constabulary personnel were tasked with maintaining law and order in the capital city. They would, therefore, be providing security to lawmakers as well as sensitive installations in the Red Zone, officials said.

The officials said the Red Zone had been sealed off completely, except for the Margalla Road, adding that containers had been placed at the zone’s entry points for the purpose. It is not clear that when the barriers would be removed as political uncertainty persists in the federal capital as well as in the entire country.

