4.7 quake jolts Bannu, adjoining areas

BANNU: An earthquake of 4.7 intensity jolted Bannu and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Monday.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar due to earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at the 31 kilometres north of Bannu at the depth of 201 kilometres.