Pakistan

Shehbaz didn’t mention deal with MQM-P in speech: Waseem

ISLAMABAD: Mutta-hida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Waseem Akhtar complained to the newly-elected Prime...
Naveed Butt 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Waseem Akhtar complained to the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not mentioning the agreement with MQM-P in his speech in parliament.

Talking to media in the corridor of the Parliament building, he said that the joint-opposition’s movement has reached a conclusive end due to the agreement between MQM-P and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“We have a complaint. It is our wish that newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should have mentioned the agreement of the MQM-P with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding Sindh in his first speech. Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister today due to the agreement. Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister due to support of the MQM-P and he should have announced the agreement which was signed with the PML-N, the PPP, and the JUI-F leadership,” said Waseem Akhtar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Waseem Akhtar MQM P

