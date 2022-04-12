ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

China ends gaming approval freeze, grants first licenses since July

Reuters 12 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: China’s gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licenses to 45 games belonging to the likes of Baidu and XD Inc’s “Party Star”, ending a nine-month long freeze that has dealt a blow to many of the country’s tech giants.

The National Press and Public Administration published the list on its website. Reuters reported that China had granted a license to XD “Party Star” earlier in the day.

Other companies whose games received licenses included iDreamSky, 37Games, a subsidiary of G-bits Network Technology Xiamen, Shenzhen Zqgame and Yoozoo Games, the list showed.

US-listed shares of Chinese gaming firms NetEase Inc and Bilibili Inc jumped 8% and 8.6%, respectively, in premarket trading.

Chinese regulators stopped approving game monetisation licences in July last year, impacting heavily the likes of industry giant Tencent Holdings and NetEase and putting thousands of firms in the industry out of business.

The pause coincided with a move by China in August to impose new gaming time limits on under-18s, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as “spiritual opium”.

The freeze was almost as long as an earlier suspension in 2018 when China stopped approving new video game titles over a nine-month period as part of an overhaul of the regulatory bodies that oversee the sector.

Baidu Tencent Holdings XD Inc National Press and Public Administration

Comments

1000 characters

China ends gaming approval freeze, grants first licenses since July

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Sanjrani, not Alvi, administers oath to Shehbaz

Modi congratulates new PM

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Moody’s expects 3-4pc growth

PTI takes stock of situation

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

Appointment of PC chairman: terms, conditions approved

British MP Khan guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old

Read more stories