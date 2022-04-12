ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip on tech selloff, French election jitters

Reuters 12 Apr, 2022

LONDON: European stocks fell on Monday as surging bond yields hit technology shares and volatility gripped French blue-chip stocks on forecasts of a tight race between President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the final round of the election.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.6%, led by a 2.2% slide in technology stocks. Among the regional indexes, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.6% and the UK’s FTSE 100 fell 0.7%.

France’s CAC 40 inched up 0.1% as partial results put Macron in first place after the first round of voting in the presidential election on Sunday, although Ifop pollsters predicted a tight runoff on April 24, with 51% for Macron and 49% for Le Pen.

French assets have underperformed recently as investors priced in a possibility of a victory for Le Pen, with markets uneasy about her agenda of protectionism, tax cuts and nationalisation. The CAC 40 has shed 1.6% so far in April, while the STOXX 600 is up 0.4%.

“The CAC 40 climbed modestly on relief that Macron won the first round of the presidential election with a slightly bigger lead than anticipated,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at brokerage XM.

“Although the race could be tighter, markets appear to be breathing a sigh of relief that Le Pen didn’t secure an even bigger share following her recent gains in the polls.” The French Mid & Smallcap index rose 0.6%, while banks including Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas also gained ground.

Societe Generale jumped 5.0% after it agreed to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender’s insurance subsidiaries.

Overall, euro zone banks and insurers gained as government bond yields jumped ahead of US inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting later this week.

ECB policymakers are likely be caught between record high inflation and the economic hit from the war in Ukraine, although traders are ramping up bets of rate hikes this year.

Money markets are pricing in 70 basis points of rate hikes by the end of year compared with 65 basis points priced in on Friday.

Among other stocks, Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres slumped 15.5% after it said new sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia will have a significant impact on its production.

European stocks European Central Bank Emmanuel Macron Raffi Boyadjian

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slip on tech selloff, French election jitters

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Sanjrani, not Alvi, administers oath to Shehbaz

Modi congratulates new PM

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Moody’s expects 3-4pc growth

PTI takes stock of situation

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

Appointment of PC chairman: terms, conditions approved

British MP Khan guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old

Read more stories