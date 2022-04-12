Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 11, 2022). ==================================== BR...
12 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 11, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,144.96
High: 46,215.54
Low: 44,444.58
Net Change: 1700.38
Volume (000): 228,858
Value (000): 10,605,518
Makt Cap (000) 1,869,176,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,618.35
NET CH. (+) 230.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,414.69
NET CH. (+) 303.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,387.45
NET CH. (+) 373.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,973.32
NET CH. (+) 239.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,837.38
NET CH. (+) 122.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,859.23
NET CH. (+) 255.32
------------------------------------
As on: 11-April-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments