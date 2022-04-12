KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 11, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,144.96 High: 46,215.54 Low: 44,444.58 Net Change: 1700.38 Volume (000): 228,858 Value (000): 10,605,518 Makt Cap (000) 1,869,176,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,618.35 NET CH. (+) 230.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,414.69 NET CH. (+) 303.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,387.45 NET CH. (+) 373.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,973.32 NET CH. (+) 239.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,837.38 NET CH. (+) 122.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,859.23 NET CH. (+) 255.32 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-April-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022