Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (April 11, 2022)....
12 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (April 11, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32757 0.32729 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.51400 0.43757 0.51400 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.01071 0.96200 1.01071 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.54043 1.48914 1.54043 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.27157 2.17157 2.27157 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments