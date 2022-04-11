Markets
Hong Kong shares close with heavy losses
11 Apr, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed down by more than three percent Monday, as unease lingered over tightening monetary policy in the United States and the effects of a Covid-19 outbreak on the Chinese economy.
The Hang Seng Index was down 3.03 percent, or 663.71 points, to 21,208.30.
Hong Kong shares begin with losses
The Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 2.61 percent, or 84.72 points, to 3,167.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 3.33 percent, or 69.32 points, to 2,011.45.
Comments