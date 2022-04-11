Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd prime minister of Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif elected prime minister of Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected on Monday as the prime minister of Pakistan following the no-trust motion that ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as premier.

Ayaz Sadiq presided over the National Assembly session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned from his post as deputy speaker. Shehbaz was elected after 174 lawmakers voted in his favour.

Addressing the floor of the Parliament, Shehbaz said it was the first time in Pakistan's history that a no-confidence motion against a PM had been successful, adding that good has prevailed over evil.

He said today was a "big day" for Pakistan when a "selected" premier was sent packing in a legal and constitutional manner.

He thanked the Supreme Court for burying the doctrine of necessity forever.

Earlier updates

The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. As per the NA agenda issued by the house's secretariat, the PM's election was the only item on the agenda.

Explaining an earlier decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Khan, Suri said that he had made the decision "as a responsible Pakistani and deputy speaker of the NA".

"The ruling was declared unconstitutional by the court ... and we all are obliged to respect the court," he said.

Suri announced that he would forward the declassified letter of "foreign conspiracy" to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In his turn, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the constitutional process has to end today, adding that some will be declared a winner, while others will be declared free.

Qureshi further said that although he was the PTI's candidate for the PM, he is boycotting the election.

“We will not legitimise a government brought by foreign intervention. We are boycotting and announcing our resignation from NA,” Qureshi said.

Following his announcement, the PTI lawmakers walked out of the assembly.

The joint opposition nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for the post, while the PTI had nominated its vice-chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both filed their nomination papers on Sunday, which were accepted by the National Assembly secretary.

In order to be elected, one candidate must get at least 172 votes in the 342-seat NA.

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly

Ahead of the National Assembly, PTI lawmakers had announced their decision to resign from the assembly.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that all members of the assembly will be submitting their resignations to the speaker today.

PTI tells its MNAs to vote or face disqualification

Earlier, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar had issued directives to party members to vote for its PM nominee, Qureshi.

In a letter, Umar warned that any violation of the directives will amount to defection from PTI and will lead to disqualification from the membership of the National Assembly.

Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

In the wee hours of Sunday, the voting on the no-confidence resolution against Khan was completed, with 174 members voting in favor of it.

Following the vote, the cabinet division de-notified 52 members of the federal cabinet — 25 federal ministers, four advisers to the PM, four ministers of state and 19 special assistants to the PM.