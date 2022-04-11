ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
National Assembly session resumes to elect new PM

  • PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif is likely to become next prime minister
BR Web Desk 11 Apr, 2022
NA session to elect new prime minister

The National Assembly (NA) commenced its session on Monday to elect the next prime minister following its vote of no-trust that ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as premier.

The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. As per the NA agenda issued by the house's secretariat, the PM's election was the only item on the agenda.

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Following the recitation, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said that he had made the decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Khan "as a responsible Pakistani and deputy speaker of the NA".

"The ruling was declared unconstitutional by the court ... and we all are obliged to respect the court," he said.

Suri announced that he would forward the declassified letter of "foreign conspiracy" to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The joint opposition nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for the post, while the PTI nominated its vice-chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both filed their nomination papers on Sunday, which were accepted by the National Assembly secretary.

In order to be elected, one candidate must get at least 172 votes in the 342-seat NA.

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly

Ahead of the National Assembly, PTI lawmakers had announced their decision to resign from the assembly.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that all members of the assembly will be submitting their resignations to the speaker today.

PTI tells its MNAs to vote or face disqualification

Earlier, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar had issued directives to party members to vote for its PM nominee, Qureshi.

In a letter, Umar warned that any violation of the directives will amount to defection from PTI and will lead to disqualification from the membership of the National Assembly.

Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

In the wee hours of Sunday, the voting on the no-confidence resolution against Khan was completed, with 174 members voting in favor of it.

Innings over: Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

Following the vote, the cabinet division de-notified 52 members of the federal cabinet — 25 federal ministers, four advisers to the PM, four ministers of state and 19 special assistants to the PM.

