ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.77%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.39%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (15.44%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (9.69%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (9%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.53%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.66 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (7.54%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.85 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,646 Increased By 213.1 (4.81%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,987 Increased By 1542.3 (3.47%)
KSE30 17,672 Increased By 657.9 (3.87%)
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,952

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,952 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into the range of $1,961 to $1,975.

The rise on April 8 confirmed an extension of the uptrend from the March 29 low of $1,889.45. The trend is riding on a wave c, which may travel into a range of $1,952 to $1,961.

Support is at $1,938, a break below could cause a fall into a narrow zone of $1,924 to $1,929.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,948

On the daily chart, gold looks neutral within a range of $1,890 to $1,959.

The bias looks towards the upside while the metal is approaching $1,959.

A small double-bottom around $1,890 will be confirmed once gold breaks $1,859.

