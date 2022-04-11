ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.77%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.39%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (15.06%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (9.95%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.85%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.53%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.85 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.9%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 214.7 (4.84%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,987 Increased By 1542.7 (3.47%)
KSE30 17,673 Increased By 658.9 (3.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine peso, South Korean won slump on dollar strength

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

The Philippine peso and South Korean won depreciated more than half a percent each on Monday, leading losses among weak Asian units across the board as the US dollar remains supported by an aggressive Federal Reserve.

The investor calendar this week is packed with central bank meetings - Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, and the European Central Bank - and inflation data, including that from the United States, which will provide cues on policy tightening.

Also on the radar would be any potential policy action by the People’s Bank of China as the world’s second-largest economy faces a double whammy from renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and a slowdown in manufacturing and services activity.

Data released earlier in the day showed China’s factory inflation slowed but beat expectations in March. Most analysts expect China’s central bank to lower borrowing costs and cut reserve requirements for banks to pump more cash into the economy.

“There is room for an outsized rollover of MLF (medium-term lending facility rate) given the small maturing amount of 150 billion yuan ($23.55 billion),” analysts at OCBC Bank said.

“A more dovish approach will be an RRR (reserve requirement ratio) cut to (more than) replace the MLF, while some market participants are expecting a 5-10 basis points cut in the MLF rate.”

Both the Philippine peso and the South Korean won weakened up to 0.7% each, with the peso logging its worst day this month so far, and the won falling to its lowest in nearly a month, pressured by strength in the US dollar, which hovered close to its near two-year high of 100 against a basket of major global currencies.

Philippine peso eases as central bank downplays rate hikes, deficit view hits stocks

The peso, which was earlier supported by proceeds from a recent dollar bond issuance, faced pressure as the trade gap widens, with a jump in fuel imports amid rising global commodity prices, Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at Dutch-bank ING said.

The Thai baht, Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Singapore dollar slipped between 0.2% and 0.4%. The Taiwan dollar slumped to its lowest since October 2020 and was on track for its sixth consecutive day of declines.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is widely expected to tighten foreign exchange policy later in the week on rising inflationary headwinds to economic growth.

Equities were largely in the red on pressures from an aggressive Fed, the slowdown in China, as well as domestic headwinds from rising inflation concerns. Benchmarks in Singapore and Taiwan declined over 1% each.

Indonesian shares were the sole gainer on the board, jumping as much as 2% on the back of resources stocks as a potential European Union embargo on Russian coal exports sparked a rally in Indonesian coal exporters.

Top coal producers Bumi Resources and Adaro Energy were among the top boosts to the benchmark, advancing as much as 1.6% each.

The country’s largest tech firm, GoTo soared as much as 23% in its market debut.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 4.5 basis points to 6.834%, highest in a month

** Food prices likely pushed India inflation to 16-mth high in March - Reuters poll

** China 10-year treasury bond yield falls below US counterpart

South Korean won Philippine peso

Comments

1000 characters

Philippine peso, South Korean won slump on dollar strength

Mekran Div: Iran, Pakistan set to settle power issues

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

Read more stories