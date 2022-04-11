ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
Turkey’s C/A deficit seen at $5.5 billion in February

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s current account is expected to record a deficit of $5.5 billion in February and end the year with a deficit of $38.25 billion, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as soaring energy prices widen the shortfall.

Wiping out Turkey’s chronic current account deficit, at $14.9 billion in 2021, has been one of the main goals under President Tayyip Erdogan’s new economic programme that also prioritises growth, exports and employment with low rates.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the price of oil, natural gas, and grains, making it more difficult for Turkey to meet the shortfall, given that tourism revenues could also drop this year due to fewer arrivals from the two countries - both usually major sources of tourists.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account balance, widened 135.5% in February to $7.88 billion, official data shows, mainly due to energy imports worth $7.77 billion.

The median estimate of 13 economists in the Reuters poll for the current account deficit in February was $5.5 billion, with forecasts ranging between $4.7 billion and $6.2 billion.

The deficit was seen at $38.25 billion for 2022 as a whole, according to the median estimate of 12 economists, with the range of forecast between $30 billion and $55 billion.

Turkish inflation to top 60% in March, stay lofty all year

Economists have been revising their forecasts for the deficit in 2022 higher due to the energy prices, with the median in last month’s poll standing at $29 billion.

In January, the deficit stood at $7.1 billion, the highest since Dec. 2017.

A currency crisis several months later led to a recession and a sharp contraction in imports, helping Turkey record a rare surplus in 2019. Under Erdogan’s economic plan, the central bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points since September, which led to a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year.

Compounded by soaring commodity prices, inflation surged to 61% in March. Turkey’s central bank will announce February current account data at 0700 GMT on April 11.

Turkey’s current account

