ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.31%)
ASL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.16%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.5%)
CNERGY 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (12.16%)
FFL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.53%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (12.22%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (9.88%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (10.08%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (15.62%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.92%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
SNGP 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.73%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.2%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.48 Increased By ▲ 5.47 (7.2%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7.01%)
WAVES 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.92%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.65%)
BR100 4,631 Increased By 197.4 (4.45%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,823 Increased By 1378.2 (3.1%)
KSE30 17,591 Increased By 576.7 (3.39%)
China stocks fall 2% as COVID curbs, inflation woes dent appetite

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Monday as the country grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak, while an inversion in the 10-year spread between domestic and US yields and the fast pace of China’s factory-gate and consumer prices also dampened risk appetite.

** The CSI300 index was down 2.4% at 4,131.33 points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.8% to 3,195.07 points.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 2.5% to 21,331.83 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 3% to 7,266.77.

** The worst outbreak of COVID-19 in two years has led to a production suspension in electric vehicle maker Nio Inc and prompted Battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) to implement a so-called “closed-loop management” system at its main factory to keep production going.

** Mainland China reported 1,184 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26,411 new asymptomatic cases on April 10.

China stocks seesaw amid COVID outbreak, stimulus expectations

** Pulling investor sentiment further down, China’s producer price index increased 8.3% year-on-year, easing from 8.8% growth in February. The consumer price index inched up 1.5% year-on-year, the fastest pace in three months.

** Yields on China’s 10-year government bonds fell below US Treasury yields for the first time in 12 years on Monday, raising concerns of less attractiveness of yuan-denominated assets.

** Outflows through the Northbound leg of Stock Connect totalled 5.67 billion yuan ($890 million), as of midday break, according to Refinitiv data.

** China will step up policy measures in timely way to support the economy while studying new stimulus plans, state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

** Shares of Nio dropped 8.8% in Hong Kong while CATL lost 7.3% in Shenzhen. ** Shares of new-energy firms slipped 4.6%, new energy vehicles plunged 5.5%, while automobiles declined 3.7%.

** Stocks in semiconductors, non-ferrous metal and machinery tumbled roughly 4% each, while consumer staples and real estate developers lost 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 4%, with video and livestreaming platform Bilibi tumbling 11.4%. Index heavyweights Meituan retreated 4.7% and Alibaba went down 3.8%.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of mainland property developers lost 3.8%.

China stocks

