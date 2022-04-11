ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.77%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.39%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (15.44%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (9.69%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (9%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.53%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.66 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (7.54%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.85 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 211.7 (4.78%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,967 Increased By 1522.9 (3.43%)
KSE30 17,661 Increased By 646.5 (3.8%)
KSE-100 Index up 1,500 points as political clarity boosts market confidence

  • Trades above 45,900 level during the trading session
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Apr, 2022

A return of political clarity in the country boosted confidence at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index recorded a jump of over 1,540 points and was trading just short of 46,000 level during the trading session on Monday.

At the time of filing this report, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 45,991.95 points, registering a gain of 1,547.37 points or a percentage change of 3.48%.

“The return of political certainty has led to this development,” CEO of Topline Securities, Mohammed Sohail, told Business Recorder.

The market expert said statements given by the new government regarding prioritising the economy and continuing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have boosted market confidence.

PSX remained under pressure last week due to investors' concerns over political unrest after a no-confidence motion was filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the rupee slumped against the US dollar.

Last week, the benchmark KSE-100 plunged by 707.53 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 44,444.58 points.

However, a number of key developments occurred during the weekend: the then opposition won the no-confidence motion, after 174 votes were cast in favour of the resolution, making Khan the first premier in Pakistan's history to be ousted through no-trust motion.

Khan has insisted that it is a Western power that motivated National Assembly members to bring the no-confidence vote against him, saying that his pursuit of an independent foreign policy for Pakistan has angered the United States. Washington has denied the allegations.

In Pakistan the opposition has said that it was Khan's mishandling of the economy, which resulted in double-digit inflation, that prompted it to take action against him.

