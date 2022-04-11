ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.31%)
ASL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.78%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.5%)
CNERGY 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (12.36%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.14%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (12.22%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (9.88%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.7%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.19%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (10.08%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (16.52%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.5%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.74%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.31%)
SNGP 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.73%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.2%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.50 Increased By ▲ 5.49 (7.22%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.21%)
WAVES 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.3%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (20.93%)
YOUW 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.65%)
BR100 4,630 Increased By 197.4 (4.45%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,840 Increased By 1395.1 (3.14%)
KSE30 17,595 Increased By 580.5 (3.41%)
BMW’s CEO expects chip shortage to last into 2023

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

BERLIN: A shortage of semiconductors is likely to remain a problem for the auto industry into 2023, German carmaker BMW’s Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said in an interview with newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung published on Monday.

“We are still in the height of the chip shortage,” Zipse was quoted as saying. “I expect us to start seeing improvements at the latest next year, but we will still have to deal with a fundamental shortage in 2023.”

Giga-casting and robots: How Volkswagen’s Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

BMW said during its annual press briefing in mid-March that it expected the chip shortage to last throughout 2022.

Zipse’s comments echoed similar statements by Volkswagen’s CFO Arno Antlitz on Saturday who said he expected that supply of chips would not be able to meet demand until 2024.

