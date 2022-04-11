ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

RAWALPINDI: The military has decided to raise the issue of a fake story published by the BBC Urdu about the chain of events held at the PM House on Saturday evening which later led to departure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), dubbed the BBC Urdu’s story totally baseless and a pack of lies.

The ISPR said the typical propaganda story lacked any credible, authentic and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos.

There is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seemed part of an organised disinformation campaign, the ISPR said, adding the matter is being taken up with BBC authorities.