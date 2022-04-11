PTI workers hold protest in London

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Sunday staged a protest demonstration outside Avenfield flats in London, the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The outraged PTI workers chanted slogans against the ouster of Imran Khan’s government. Meanwhile, supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have also reached the Avenfield flats to show solidarity with their party supremo.

The two groups raised slogans against one another.

Fearing the clash, police reached there to control the situation.