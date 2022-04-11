ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Pakistan

RWMC urges Ramazan bazaar stallholders not to throw waste in open

APP 11 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company urged the Ramazan Bazaar stallholders and visitors not to throw garbage in open and around bazaars and put it in containers or waste bags.

Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarrar, while visiting the bazaars established at the double road, Committee Chowk and Haidri Chowk, said that around 97 sanitary workers were performing duties at 13 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars set up across the district to keep the bazaars neat and clean.

The MD said that 63 workers had been deployed at the city’s eight bazaars doing their work in two shifts established at Allama Iqbal Park, Haidri Chowk, Committee Chowk, Khayban Sir Syed, Gulzar Quaid, Dhoke Hassu, Chakri and Adiala road. He informed that one of each bazaar had been set up in Tehsil Murree, Kahutta, Taxila, Gujar Khan, and Kalar Syeda, whereas 17 workers performed their duties in two shifts. In addition, Awais said that around 30 containers have been placed near the bazaars and asked the visitors and stall vendors to cooperate with RWMC staff to ensure the hygienic environment there.

He urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots and “Join us, spread the message of cleanliness to every home, and help in our efforts to prevent and spread lethal diseases”, he added.

Ramazan bazaar Rawalpindi Waste Management Company RWMC

