Property dispute claims woman’s life
11 Apr, 2022
FAISALABAD: A woman was killed over property dispute, in the precincts of Sadr police station.
Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that Shabana,29, wife of Nazim of Mohallah Yasir Town had an old property dispute with her brother-in-law Anwar. In a fit of grudge, Anwar allegedly killed Shabana with a blow of axe and fled the scene.
